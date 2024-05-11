Last weekend, I watched The Idea of You (2024), and before I say a word I have to tell you that I care deeply for Anne Hathaway. Like, the Ella Enchanted-Princess Diaries one-two punch really did it for me as a tween and I have been a fan ever since.

Like, to be clear! Also the embarrassment of having to take a screen capture on my laptop because the tweet was too long for a phone screenshot … the shame of being known etc.

After watching Rachel Getting Married (2008) (because every once-teen-actress must play an addict/prostitute to be taken seriously as a Real Actor, and our girl did both), my 15-year-old self decided to take inspo from Annie and cut my hair into a harsh chin-grazing bob that I would regret for years to come.

When she had to co-host the Oscars with James Franco and his tragic incompetence, I mourned.

All of this to say, I am a fan.

And I loved The Idea of You. In all its unhinged, nonsensical, Silver Lake, boy-band glory. Hathaway was hot, Nicholas Galitzine was hot, and their chemistry was off the charts. Good chemistry can elevate an otherwise-average script (respectfully!!) to a supremely enjoyable film. And I do think that the success of the film, the enjoyability of it, comes down almost entirely to the leads. Because everything else about the movie, when you sit down to examine it with a little closeness, is mostly deranged.

Just a man and his art consultant. (The audacity .) (Credit: Prime Video)

I had sooo many little thoughts while watching that I needed to share with you. Spoilers ahead, I suppose!

The One Direction of it all

Apologies to the fandom, but I wasn't a One Directioner (?) growing up -- I was slightly out of the age range, I think, so I enjoyed some of their songs, but wasn't insane (complimentary) about it. However, I have long determined that should I come across my celebrity crush, my strategy would of course be to feign ignorance. Sorry, who are you? Omg the lead singer of [REDACTED]? That's soooo (twirl a lock of hair around my finger) crazy! I had no idea yeah hi I'm Clara we might be soulmates?

NOT to say that is what Solène's little *let me hop into a clearly-not-a-public-bathroom-trailer and act like I don't know the most famous member of the boy band that my daughter was obsessed with in seventh grade* scene was, necessarily, but I know a fake nonchalant girl when I see one. And I respect it.

(Also. Also. May I suggest. A fleeting thought. If I may. That if Harry St*les had been a better actor (I still think about the Don’t Worry Darling press tour, thank you for asking), he may have been offered the role of Hayes Campell in a sort of hyper-meta fashion? Like I said, merely a thought.)

On The Idea of You's resistance to prudery