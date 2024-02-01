Apologies for coming in with nostalgia on a Thursday evening, but I miss how the Internet used to be. I'd sit at my desk-bookcase-stereo-unit (you know the one) and go on my little websites — Meg Cabot's author page, or IMDb, or Miami-Dade library's online catalogue, from where I was constantly requesting cute inter-library loans with which to terrorize my local librarians (I went through an extensive VC Andrews phase). Once I got an email address, I remember spending hours painstakingly drafting a note to the — and I'm so serious — Jane Austen Society of North America to ask if there was an age restriction to joining (reader, to my recollection, there was not). And this was all before I discovered fanfiction.

(As an evergreen reminder, I was very popular.)

Shaki, a forever icon.

Obviously, it is not like that anymore. It hasn't been like that for some time. The Internet is no longer a separate entity that I can access at very specific and limited times. Now, I wake up and the same device that powers my seventeen alarms in the morning can also, with just a few taps, tell me where strangers and friends were last night, what clothes, makeup, and accessories they were wearing, and how I can buy it all. Unless I make a conscious effort which involves an unbearable amount of smugness (is there a phrase in the English language more intolerable than sorry, I was off the grid?), I can begrudingly rely on social media to make me aware of everything everywhere all at once (sorry), whether or not I want to be.

The monetization, though, is getting out of control.

The last few years, for instance, I’ve felt like I can never trust anything that anyone with over 10,000 followers says on Instagram or TikTok because, if they start suddenly posting stories about a subject or a concern (armchairs! eczema! wallpaper! iron deficiency!) they have literally never before mentioned, the odds are embarrassingly good that they’ll be soon be ~partnering~ or ~collaborating~ with a brand that addresses exactly that concern. The coincidences, on social media, never cease.

But that’s not even the worst of it, because arlier this week, The Information reported that TikTok is planning to open studios in Los Angeles for the sole purpose of selling products via live streaming. One day earlier, Bloomberg broke the news that the same app "is testing a feature that could make all posts shoppable," even if selling products to their audience is not the individual poster's intent.

In what has turned into a very familiar plot for social media companies, the app has stopped pretending that its purpose is community, and art, and innovation, and creativity, and has instead arrived at its final resting place: commerce. And not in a well, all companies need to make a profit sort of way — no. In an overt, conspicuous manner, TikTok is flooding people’s feeds with Shoppable Content, using the same creators that the app’s algorithm made famous. Except that now, they are walking advertisements for products and brands that most of us had ever needed, heard of, or wanted prior to seeing them on an otherwise insignificant 61-second video.

If you've scrolled through the app recently, you've likely noticed the change. It's not just the third-party ads — it's the creator-affiliated TikTok Shop videos that have invaded everyone's FYPs, using the lure of familiar faces to sell unnecessary products to a captive audience. In a more blatant fashion than even Meta dared to pursue with Instagram, TikTok seems to have declared that every one of its users is now, above all, a potential seller and customer (neoclassical economists everywhere rejoice).

The comparisons to QVC have been swift, and sure, understandable — except that QVC was always meant to be, and promoted as, a home shopping platform. It never misled its consumers with flights of creative fancy and, perhaps most importantly, its audience was never made up of vast quantities of impressionable children and teenagers. Indeed, according to its SEC filings, a whopping 39% of QVC's customers in 2022 consisted of women between the ages of 35 and 64 — quite a shift from TikTok's army of ingenues. When we're talking about a company's purpose, stated or otherwise, demographics matter.

To acknowledge the irony in the room: yes, I post my own videos on TikTok and no, I would not have the platform I do today if I hadn't, through sheer algorithmic luck and a frankly concerning lack of filter, built an audience on that app. I share the occasional affiliate link. But despite my less-than-objective POV, my presence on the app as a ~creator~ does mean that I've witnessed the platform’s evolution over the last few years. Because while people have always, in their search for validation, craved an audience, now that same validation is measured via monetization. And it is not subtle.

Success — and this is not just on TikTok — has come to almost entirely depend on how much one is willing to sell out. And I get it! People need to make money, and since the federal minimum wage has not increased in 15 years, inflation in consumer goods has gone unchecked for the last five years (see below my hi-tech screenshot straight from the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator), and job security seems to be a thing of the past for many industries, all while we watch the ultrarich and their companies continue to receive tax breaks — it makes sense that people are looking for lucrative opportunities elsewhere.

Lol. (Photo: Screenshot via Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The motivations are understandable, because for a lot of people, the economy is broken, and the Content Economy somehow feels like a viable alternative (a bit of a false promise, but I refuse to digress). TikTok’s emphasis on its shoppable content, along with users’ willingness to go along with it, is more of a symptom than a cause of the current labor market and society’s increasing reluctance to protect and promote creativity as a valuable asset. I’m not so unhinged as to place the blame of late-stage capitalism solely at ByteDance’s feet.

Still. There’s a reason why Instagram removed its Shop tab last year — livestream shopping is a bleak practice, and luckily we’re still able to recognize it as such. It is too uncomfortably and clearly greedy, especially when it comes from a platform that is certainly not struggling financially and has otherwise shown a great capacity to find and generate talent from unexpected places. The too-obvious commodification of content is slowly driving both creators and their so-called consumers away.

TikTok, I fear, is giving its users the ick.

