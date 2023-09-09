Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

It is always so interesting to witness someone commit self-sabotage in real time. Just a continuous stream of unforced errors. A fascinating show of failed assumptions.

Earlier this week, Joe Jonas transformed, right before our eyes, from the physical manifestation of milquetoast to the object of the entire Internet's suspicion. Respectfully, I haven't seen a celebrity divorce this poorly handled since Henry VIII’s. The latter, at least, had the excuse of being king — Joe is not even the most interesting Jonas brother (that honor, of course, belongs to our elusive, low-profile Jersey loyalist, Kevin).

The thing is, I don't even have strong opinions on either Sophie Turner or Joe Jonas. Truly have not spared them a single thought in years except to think hmm that's an unexpected pair, isn't it whenever a picture of them incidentally showed up on my feed. I couldn't have written a single paragraph about their relationship, or either of them as individuals. But then Jonas had to go and get messy.

Like, I am still not completely sure of how these two got together but his embarrassment makes sense to me. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ahead of filing for divorce, his PR team (judging by their approach, volunteers sourced from the Jonas fan club) decided to start sneaking in stories about Turner through the tabloids. It's not a new practice — it's just usually used with a lighter hand. A touch more subtlety. Instead, Jonas's team dropped story after story via ~anonymous~ sources, trying to paint a picture of Turner, 27, as a bad mother because Jonas, 34, had allegedly been taking care of their two children "pretty much all the time" over the last few months while Turner films a movie in the U.K. Her first big project, by the way, since before the pandemic and since before she had two children with Jonas. The same Jonas who, by the way, has gone on months-long tours every year since 2019. The hypocrisy is too abundant to be funny.

For the first time that I can recall, people immediately wised up to the Jonas playbook as one intended to discredit Turner as a woman, as a wife, and as a mother by accusing her of having a life outside of those roles. It is Misogyny 101 and it has a near-perfect success rate. I do think the Jonas team's exceedingly blunt application of the approach is largely to blame for its failure. Along with Turner's well-timed silence, it has convinced most people that he, in trying to get ahead of the news with these daily drops to TMZ, is the ill-behaved party. Why else would he be trying so hard, via tabloid proxies, to craft an image of Turner as an unfit mother? What happened to consciously uncoupling?

(Again, the irony here is that literally not a single person outside of maybe Priyanka Chopra, who now gets to be the uncontested Most Famous Jonas Wife, would have cared about this divorce beyond a quick huh! but Joe just had to get cute with it, he couldn't just check the irreconcilable differences box and move on. He had to go and act like the parenting of his own children was man's greatest sacrifice since Adam gave up Eden, like please be serious.)

I've written about this before and I don't wish to fall into an inescapable tangent, but once a woman reaches her child-bearing years, motherhood becomes automatically entrenched in how society views her, in a way that makes it impossible to meet the expectations set for us one way or the other. If a woman of a certain age is not yet a mother — what's wrong with her? If and when she does unlock motherhood, and she also, miraculously, happens to be in possession of a life outside of it, if the role of caretaker does not become an all-encompassing personality — well, what's wrong with her? No matter what or how we choose, we fail.

Jonas, like countless men before him, attempted to weaponize these long-held expectations to curry the public’s favor ahead of the divorce. I’m taking care of the children, he said. She likes to party, he said. Not a man performing a woman’s duties! Not a mother having fun!! You can almost hear the tut-tut all the way from 2005.

For once, though, most people seem to be seeing through the (thinly veiled, to be sure) attempts to one-dimensionalize a woman. His campaign has backfired so spectacularly, I just know Kevin is embarrassed. (I don’t want to deceive anyone. To be clear, I was never a JoBros girlie and I know close-to-nothing about Kevin Jonas. This is me, an eldest daughter, optimistically manifesting decency in the eldest Jonas.)

There is something thrilling, something unexpectedly gratifying, about seeing the casual misogyny that's been tabloids' bread and butter for decades being called out as such by the majority of the Internet. A bit surreal, but nice. Like we’ve all finally peeked behind the curtain. Even if we have Joe Jonas’s historically clumsy PR to thank for this shift, I’ll take it.

