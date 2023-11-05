Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Sorry, this is my bimonthly book recs post, but before I get there I need to do the food blogger tells you a life story before you get to the recipe thing. You can, of course, scroll down to the meat of this post, but then you'll miss my brief ode to literature via Canadian icon Lucy Maud Montgomery. [Threateningly] Up to you!!!

When I was ten, maybe eleven years old, on one of our first trips back to Uruguay after moving to the States, my godmother gave me a book. More of a tome, really. Biblical in nature. It was actually, I would later find out, three books in one: Anne of Green Gables, Anne of Avonlea, and Anne of Windy Poplars. Yes, reader, the first, second, and, incomprehensibly and unbeknownst to me at the time, fourth book in the series. It was an edition I have never seen outside of my home and that has since been lost in one of my parents’ moves. I was riveted. Fascinated by these Canadian people. I read these three books over and over again, having no idea that there were five more in the series. When I saw the full collection at Borders (RIP) several months later, I just about fell to my knees. A gift from the literary gods.

Once I finally got my grubby little eleven-year-old hands on those paperbacks, I don't think I left my room for days except to eat and go to the bathroom. Begrudgingly. I've been chasing this high ever since. (It was briefly attained when I found the 1985 CBC mini-series … history was made.)

More importantly, though, I think it was the first time that a book gave me insight into a different kind of life (Harry Potter, of which we do not speak, does not count). An orphan living in Prince Edward Island, a place that at the time seemed to me as exotic as Tahiti. I followed Anne Shirley’s journey through the years, seeing myself in her and thus discovering my main character complex.

I'm so grateful to books, and I'm so grateful to have grown up in a family where my love of reading was not only accepted but fostered. Reading fosters such curiosity, such thirst for knowledge outside of one's own life. Through fiction we discover entire worlds. Entire dreams.

These days, especially, as we desperately seek to understand each other, I remain convinced that no one who has made reading a part of their lives is ever too far from the ability to see and appreciate the humanity of a stranger and their people. I don't say this to be a snob (a usually credible accusation when it comes to me), but if I had to pick one thing that has consistently made me and my life better, it is reading. Accessing other people's stories, other people's words, other people's experiences — it opens up your mind in a way nothing else can.

My parents allegedly love me but this bowl cut speaks for itself. Unclear if I could read at this point, but here I am, turning my little pages, faking it until I made it! Anonymized my dad in case he did not feel like having his full 20-something face on here.

All this to say, the books I've read over the last couple of months, which have been trying for personal and global reasons, have made me better. The books listed below are linked to their Bookshop pages, but as always, if you have a chance to do so, please patronize your local bookstores.

Do you remember the first few months of the pandemic? Sometimes I forget. I was living alone in New York, working 15 hours a day in front of my little laptop while outside my home sirens rang nonstop, carrying people and bodies. I was going on these interminable walks in empty streets at odd hours of the day and FaceTiming my friends when I got home, each of us crying and deep sighing our way through calls. When I read The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez a few weeks ago, I realized I had more or less erased this time from my memory. In her graceful, brief novel, Nunez brought those months back to the forefront in a delicate and thoughtful way that, over three years after the fact, I was grateful for. The book will be out this Tuesday, November 7.

I read a couple of very enjoyable romance novels in August and September. First came You, Again by Kate Goldbeck, which I see myself re-reading in the winter. My favorite romance novels are those where the characters are written like real people and not caricatures of them. My friend Tyler from

recommended this one, and I really enjoyed it. Perhaps because

am a semi-dysfunctional adult in New York City, I love when novels show us dysfunctional adults finding love and walking down the same streets I do. It makes me feel like a part of them. I read most of this book in one night and it is especially perfect for autumn.

And another one! (I've mentioned this before, but in times of stress (read: all times), I veer toward romance.) Most recently, I read Elissa Sussman's Funny You Should Ask, about a journalist who interviews a Famous Actor and Feelings Ensue. In a way, it’s every pop culture girlie's dream, isn't it? It was a very fun book, a bit akin to Curtis Sittenfeld's Romantic Comedy, which I wrote about back in my July books recap.

For a Serious One: I realized earlier this year (sure, I’ll be honest: when he died) that I had never read a Cormac McCarthy book. So I went to my little bookstore and read a dozen or so back covers until landing on All the Pretty Horses. And while I don’t think westerns will ever be My Thing, the writing … the writing is so good. Imagine me, caring about a teenage Texan, his horses, and hijinks in Mexico! But I did! The writing took me there. I think I will, over the years, slowly make my way through McCarthy’s work.

P.S. Speaking of prolific writers, I went to the movies the other day and saw the trailer for American Fiction for the first time. That is the extent of what I’ll say about it because SAG-AFTRA is still on strike and I don’t want to promote struck work, but I wanted to tell you it is based on Percival Everett’s Erasure, which I read earlier this year and, like most of Everett’s novels, is brilliant.

