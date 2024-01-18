There I was, minding my business yesterday afternoon, when all of a sudden there appeared a trailer for a new movie on the website famously known as the newest installment of Elon Musk's anti-success story. I placed my 2024 election piece on the backburner because I am only human, and when history is being made, I must put aside my plans and recalibrate.

Enter THIS IS ME ... NOW: THE FILM. Starring the inimitable Jennifer Lopez. I do not know how this soon-to-be-masterpiece has flown under my radar for so long (I have been distracted by the personal and the global news of it all but my god, at what cost??), but no longer. Consider me chastened by my own ignorance. Consider this my new field of study.

I beg you to watch the trailer. Even if you’ve already done so: new layers do, inevitably, reveal themselves upon each new re-watch.

Now, I can hear some of you thinking—don't be mean, Clara. First of all, how dare you suggest I will be anything but effusively complimentary about this movie musical, from the heart/soul/dreams of Ms. From the Block herself??? She is clearly operating at a level that my pedestrian mind cannot even fathom. Please be serious — how could I (how could any of us) even begin to criticize this leap into an entirely new dimension? What is creativity if not insanity persevering? No. I am sitting down, I am listening, and I am learning.

In a very real way, this feels like a subtle reprimand for letting the #lovedontcostathingchallenge flop. Oh, what, like 2021 was too long ago? If you’ve forgotten, here's a rundown of the challenge's unfortunate aftermath, courtesy of Cosmopolitan.

Disappointed with our 2021 turnout (I cannot possibly imagine what could’ve been keeping us busy), Lopez had to show all of us up with THIS IS ME ... NOW: THE FILM. She had to discover and subsequently shatter new boundaries. Limits? There are none. She said be the change you want to see on the screen and by Jove, she's got it.

What is this new movie about?

Oh. Oh, you think THIS IS ME ... NOW: THE FILM can be described with a simple summary? Do you think high art can be so easily boiled down to a sentence or two? Please show some respect. The below description, a study in esotericism, comes from the official video:

Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.

Like, I am obsessed. I yearn for the absence of self-awareness required to deliver a film like this. What freedom! Delusions of grandeur meant nothing to me until Lopez redefined the term, and now I aspire to these newly-capped echelons. A narrative-driven (in stark contrast to other films, you see) cinematic odyssey (Homer wishes!!!), steeped in mythological storytelling (she said you know what, Latinas are the original Greek chorus!) and personal healing (the body may keep the score, but it doesn't stand a chance against JLo).

I want to be extremely clear: I will be watching this movie. In theaters. Unironically. I will not seek to understand what is so clearly beyond my comprehension. I will be not looking for logic in a vibes-based project that may or may not contain certain elements of genius. Instead, I will open my arms and embrace the enlightenment that is sure to follow.

You thought we were done? Absolutely not. These are the moments and words from the 2:27-long trailer that immediately rewired my brain: