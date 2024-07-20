It is important to me that you know that yesterday, a day when technology decided to stop (I will not be getting into the details), I had a flight. Long-time readers may know that I have perhaps the opposite of a certain je ne sais quoi when it comes to traveling, so I was not surprised, actually, when I woke up in the morning and found out that Microsoft/CrowdStrike had had an oopsie that affected the entire world, which I'm sure means nothing. Of course it would happen the same day I'm flying, I thought, because what do we have, in this world, if we can’t make global crises about ourselves?

Here’s to the "the increasingly globalized world" I started half of my college freshman papers with. Not so jejune now, huh?

I quit my corporate job in December and I don’t miss it, but one thing I’ll say: there is nothing like a day at work where the technology is not working. There are no adult events more similar to that of arriving to class and seeing a substitute teacher who would rather be literally anywhere else. The promise of output and productivity broken by an variable completely outside of your control? Oh, the thrill! Chatting with work friends, delighting in your collective temporary freedom? Sorry I can’t go to the meeting, CrowdStrike ate my deck!

To that end, I am a little bit obsessed with how a single company can bring the world's technology systems to its knees via a single content update, which coincidentally makes me feel very good about continuously ignoring my phone's little software update notifications.

We can't, I fear, go any further without discussing a man I was blissfully ignorant of until this morning: CrowdStrike founder and CEO, George Kurtz, who valiantly poured an entire bottle of gel on his hair before starting yesterday’s interviews.

Now, I know little about this man other than what's come out in the last two days and the contents of his Wikipedia page. I'm sure, barring this week’s kerfuffle, he is good at what he does. It must be difficult to handle a situation such as this one without panicking, considering that he's likely been yelled at by several governments and, much worse, bank CEOs. On a longer clip of the above interview that made me experience significant secondhand embarrassment, his voice chokes in a manner eerily reminiscent of my high school presentations.

(Do not feel too bad for Kurtz — last year, he made nearly $47 million in total compensation, and he's relatively high up on the list of highest paid CEOs. Even taking into account this week’s losses, he's still worth $3.2 billion — he'll be fine.)

However. The hair. The hair denotes, in a way, the kind of shamelessness I need to acquire. Because if I'm about to make a first impression upon millions of people currently mad at my company for stalling every process known to man, my first thought should be: how much more product could populate my hair? I said I know little about this man, but in a much more real way, I know that he listens to Dave Matthews Band unironically and I know he’s gotten emotional at a Michael Bay movie.

The hair lends a certain air of whimsy to this global power outage, doesn't it? It tells me that the person responsible for it cannot be shamed in a way that matters. It distracted me, at least, just enough to briefly forget that one company's software bug was enough to bring the world to a standstill.

Someone who has and will continue to experience humiliation on a global scale, on the other hand, is J.D. Vance, famously phony hillbilly. At the RNC convention earlier this week, this man who started his political career calling himself a Never-Trumper dabbled in public flagellation by talking up the same former president he once named "America's Hitler." Do you think his spine wobbles when he walks?

As a reminder, Vance is not just an evil human version of the Pillsbury doughboy, he is also homophobic, transphobic, and would like to implement a national abortion ban. He calls DEI efforts "racism," which is too ironic to be funny. He does not believe in funding public education, even though he is the product of generous need-based scholarship. He claims to be a proud Appalachian, and yet he opposes labor rights.

Haunting image. (Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Most ridiculously, and staying on the security theme, until hilariously recently, Vance's Venmo account was public, allowing anyone to see his transactions and connections. There’s something very local about this error, which I won’t explain. It is such an insanely rookie mistake I almost have to doff my hat to his and his staff's utter ineptitude. You can read about his slew of Venmo friends, including Tucker Carlson, Bari Weiss, a variety of lobbyists, and folks at the Department of Justice and the Heritage Foundation, from WIRED.

Last point today, because tales of embarrassing white men should come in threes: man-in-search-of-relevance Alexi Lalas was also in attendance at the RNC convention, and is on the record calling Vance a "smart man" and a "smart pick" for Trump's VP. I say this genuinely: I cannot possibly understand what value can be derived from Lalas’s good opinion. I am fascinated (derogatory) by the fact that Lalas, a guy too average to be evil and in possession of too little knowledge to be interesting, remains on a major network's payroll.

Aaron Timms for The Guardian, I think, said it best:

Lalas is a man who would power rank his own farts, if given the opportunity – and the way things are going on Fox, he probably will come 2026. There can be no real improvement in the coverage of soccer in this country as long as this man continues to have a job.

