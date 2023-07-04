Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

There's something very soothing about lists. The illusion of order and organization, perhaps. The acute possibility that I read too many Princess Diaries books as a teenager (if you'll recall, Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi—and I wish I could tell you I had to look that up—was an avid fan of lists). The procrastination potential. A list has it all.

Which is why, even though my affinity to the Fourth of July, as you might imagine, is not particularly strong (celebrating the limited-edition independence of a country who continues to pick away at people's rights is not really on my radar), I know a lot of you also have the day off. What better way to celebrate a Tuesday off than with a little list-y newsletter from a girl you found on TikTok/Instagram? Happy Independence Day, I guess.

(Apologies to my non-American readers. If it helps, we have a rather paltry amount of federal holidays and no annual leave here in the land of opportunity.)

I've been reading and watching a lot since my last little recap over two months ago, so it is time for a new one. If only to reflect on my favorite things from May and June—months that, to be honest, I could go without. Give me an October and a November any day.

What I've Watched

If you read my last issue, you are familiar with the almost-Proustian reaction I had to Past Lives, a movie that will become my 2023 Worst Person in the World. It is a beautiful film, and I urge you all to go see it while it's still in theaters. It is a love story, an immigration story, an artist's story, and every scene and line of dialogue flows perfectly together. I'll watch it again soon.

When HBO first announced that The Other Two would be ending with this third season, I was upset—I think it's one of the best shows on television at the moment, and certainly the best to explore, with uncomfortably-accurate humor, celebrity and influencer culture. But then it turned out that the set was a toxic and hostile environment for the crew thanks to the show's creators, Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly, who incidentally—disturbingly—look like de-yassified versions of the show's two leads. There's gotta be a way to foster a normal (I'm not even saying fun, but normal) work environment, or at least one that doesn't wait until the show is terminated to reveal its numerous HR complaints.

For weeks now, the Barbenheimer press tour(s) have arrested my attention. Barbie is doing so much while Oppenheimer is doing so little. My two wolves—overachievement and laziness. I have previously defended Barbie (like, at length), for reasons honestly unknown to me, and I have been a fan of Cillian Murphy's for a long time, a journey begun with Batman Begins and cemented with Peaky Blinders. Come July 21, I will be unbearable.

I'm not usually a big documentary girlie, but I did watch Shiny Happy People, the exposé on the Duggar family and the cult they belong to, and nearly lost my mind. I wrote about it last month because I couldn't believe what I had seen and what TLC had allowed to air on its network. A very well-executed show that disturbed me for many days post-watch.

What I've Read

I've read a fair bit over the last couple of months. Usually, I remember to share my vague impressions on Instagram, where they are then saved to a highlight. This feels more permanent. I won't list every book I've read and enjoyed the last few months because it may be a holiday but we have things to do, people to see, etc. Still, this is a good summary.

At the end of my last reading recap, I wrote I had just started Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor. Well, I finished it, and I loved it. One of the best epics I've read in a long time, and I was so happy to read that it would be turned into a trilogy, even if it could easily stand alone as a single volume. This book raised my heart rate for its entirety and made me want to become an even more boring person, if only to avoid the fate of its characters. I recommend it wholeheartedly.

One thing Emily Henry will do is deliver. I read Happy Place after an unsatisfying romance that shall remain nameless, and oof. It was like moving to a different category. A stratospheric improvement. Henry is able to write exactly what I want from a romance, and to do it without any fuss. It's hard to write realistic prose when you're writing a romance, but she manages to do it. Emily Henry gets better with every book—her characters are so layered, so painfully relatable, so beautifully written. A perfect book.

Another romance that deserves a mention is Ali Hazelwood's Love, Theoretically. I have read Hazelwood's other novels, because I'm an absolute sucker for a formulaic romance that works, and I'm a fan. I don't care that the themes and the outcomes are predictable, or that she always writes about STEM. The two years of chemistry I took in high school are very far behind me, and even if I don't/can't understand the scientific terms Hazelwood sprinkles into her narrative—it doesn't really matter. The story is fun, the characters are, sure, a little kooky in a very Extremely Online way, and the romance is never really in doubt. It works.

While I was in LA in June, I read both Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld (she of Prep fame) and The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor (he of Filthy Animals fame). I very much enjoyed both, for similar reasons—their treatment of (mis)communication and anxieties/insecurities when it comes to modern relationships. It's difficult to write about this this without falling into stereotypes or what ends up amounting to a TED talk, but both Sittenfeld and Taylor stick the landing. Taylor's prose, in particular, has a tenor more reminiscent of the late nineteenth/early twentieth century that is most pleasing to read.

Back in May, Twitter user bigolas dickolas wolfwood (yes) tweeted a recommendation of Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone's This Is How You Lose the Time War to his followers. The tweet stumbled into virality, as things do, and resulted in a significant sales bump for the book, originally published in 2019. This sales bump included me, because I refuse to be left out of a literary conversation. I finished the book earlier this week and was so pleasantly and delightfully surprised by it. It's science fiction, which I don't usually go for, but through the vehicle of time travel and epistolary romance. There are sentences from it that will stay with me for a long time to come, I think. Just an earnestly lovely book.

And now—is this a safe space? Because if it is, I want to leave you with a fanfiction recommendation. If you've followed my twitter/instagram for a while, you know that I do occasionally partake in Harry Potter fanfiction, an activity that is only a little bit embarrassing to me by virtue of its connection to JKR, who I of course have despised for years now.

This one’s for my AO3 girlies. There's a WIP I've been reading for a few months that I think deserves more attention, from an author who I think deserves more attention, but it is a slightly unorthodox pairing and I do not want to hear about it. It is well-written and developed, and better than a lot of published romances I've read recently, and if you read it and like it, that's great, and if you don't, that's fine, too. The fic is An Education and it ships (as adults! it is all entirely above-board) ... Hermione and L*cius. Which is very fine and normal, actually—I will not hear otherwise. Know that it is good, or I would not recommend it. We can now forget I ever brought this up.

Thank you for reading! As always, you can find me on twitter, instagram, and tiktok.