(Really quickly before we get into today’s subject: Yesterday over on the Chat we talked about starting a book club to cover the classics we missed out on reading for one reason or another (I am, for instance, just now reading The Bell Jar for the first time—embarrassing!). A lot of you were also keen, which delighted me, and I know I said there’d be more deets in today’s newsletter, but I decided it was better to do a brief stand-alone post. Look for it this Saturday morning — along with a brief, unrelated note on Dennis Quaid’s dramatic turn as MAGA speaker — and in the meantime the Chat thread remains open to thoughts and comments!)

Listen, I loooove how deranged everyone's been acting recently. It's almost like celebs are using this 20-days-until-Election-Day time period to act out, knowing it will soon be forgotten.

Unfortunately, I was cursed with a long memory and the noticing of things not meant for human eyes.

Russell Brand, for instance. Cancel culture’s debris, if we were to believe in the existence of cancel culture (if only).

Research for this newsletter has taken me places I wouldn't go with a gun, like Brand's Twitter account, which immediately assaulted me with back-to-back images of Tucker Carlson, an interview with Jordan Peterson and, following a threatening countdown to a new spiritual-adjacent podcast, one with RFK Jr. Imagine going home and telling your mom these were your friends. Humiliating.

If you've been here a while, you might recall that I last wrote about Brand a little over a year ago, back when several women came forward in the Sunday Times to accuse the comedian (a term so loosely used as to mean nearly nothing) of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

Back then, I wrote:

The creation of a new, elusive, aspirational persona to shed and hide the trappings of an old one is a common thread for public figures (see: Jared Leto).

And:

The Elon Musks, Andrew Tates, and Jordan Petersons of the world (inspiringly, the largest aggregation of losers since the last Ayn Rand Fan Club meeting) are eating up Brand’s self-defense, because of course they are. You see, in this society there is no one more maligned than a middle-aged man credibly accused of a long record of sexual misconduct.

I'm usually a huge fan of tooting my own horn, but it's too depressing to be right when it comes to this. Because as predicted, on the heels of the exposé Brand has learned to lean deeply into the right-wing conspiracy, religion and faux wellness milieus that so welcome men like him.

The thing is, if I had it my way, the aggressively V-neck tees he wears would be sufficient cause to ban him from the Internet.

Back in April, he got baptized in the Thames (a location choice that on its own should inspire an avalanche of investigations), claiming it as an "opportunity to leave the past behind." Convenient, when your past includes a slew of credible allegations against you!!!

It’s hard not to suspect that the newfound salvation has deeper motives than just the spiritual.

Ever since Thamesgate, Brand has been pondering, in videos that have made my eyes itch, his new so-called Christianity in increasingly obnoxious ways. About a month back, he waxed poetic with Carlson (a man whose reputation, as a reminder, was deemed too toxic for even Fox News, that bastion of American journalism and progressivism) about his transformative baptism; and a few weeks ago, he presented at the — brace for this — rally to Rescue the Republic, where he stood on stage with Peterson (a persistent climate denier who has also been repeatedly chastised by his peers in the College of Psychologists of Ontario for his "degrading" public speech) and competed for the Worst Dressed Conspiracy Theorist award.

This is a YouTube screenshot, and the graininess is actually a favor from me to you. An increase in pixels would only aggrieve you further — please trust me on this.

The distance from mainstream celebrity to right-wing conspiracy theorist is shorter than one might think.

It has all come to a head with Brand's latest venture: shelling a magical amulet designed to "keep [people] safe from all the various signals out there." Signals, naturally, like Wifi and the generally "evil energies" found in airports. All for the low, low price of $239.99.

I want to laugh — and this amulet deep dive thread from Evan on Twitter (h/t

for pointing it out to me) did make me laugh/cry — but again: depressing. Because as funny as it is to unironically advertise a Xena-like artefact in the year of our lord 2024 … there are people vulnerable enough to propaganda to buy into the grift.

A whole ecosystem has been created for figures like Brand. Those who due to their self-inflicted falls from grace see themselves forced to permanently or temporarily abandon the mainstream, and instead of absconding into the dregs of rightful obscurity, they choose to find a new audience. How? By leveraging the existing conspiracy theory circus and the rampant levels of misinformation that have characterized the wellness space over the last couple of decades, and social media more recently.

What else is a maligned victim of woke culture to do, but adjust?

There's a term for this icky little convergence of the wellness and conspiracy theory spaces (remember when they tried to tell us that 5G was causing Covid?), coined in 2011 by sociologists Charlotte Ward and David Voas for the Journal of Contemporary Religion: conspirituality. RFK Jr., of course, is a famous member of the club.

And so, indeed, is Brand.

The confluence is not particularly surprising. Big Wellness has been an industry ripe for the exploitation of gullible people for quite some time (see: Gwyneth; Dr. Oz), savvily co-opting the idea of individual (certainly not public) health and doing your own research to peddle expensive dietary supplements and “detox” treatments that are at best unnecessary, at worst damaging to long-term health.

It is a rather vague concept, wellness, not limited by anything as prosaic as a definition. It can be anything from meditation to CrossFit to pilates to yoga to diet to magnesium supplements. If, as a follower of someone who’s so far been talking about the benefits of meditation (as Brand did for several years), why not listen when his content stars veering to … the evils of Wifi? It’s the same man, after all! He must’ve come across new information to which we, humble non-celebs, are not privy. Maybe we should give it a listen.

Alas.

Conspiracy theories go so far in the wellness space because the algorithmic character of social media works to make it happen:

Given that social media platform's algorithms are informed by each user's prior online behaviors (e.g., ‘liking’ wellness content), the content users continue to see would reflect changes in users’ attitudes toward how to best care for themselves. Given the amount of dubious content that exists on social media, exposure to such content may lead to poorer health outcomes through delayed care or ineffective alternative care for a growing segment of social media users. (American Journal of Preventive Medicine)

At around 18 years old, for example, I was a big fan of “what I eat in a day” vlogs from girls barely older than me, most of whom happened to live in Australia (to this day, the reason for this remains unclear to me).

Most of them, like me, followed plant-based diets, and although most of the vloggers I watched were well-balanced in their approach to nutrition, there were a few, somewhat on the fringe, more extreme influencers who advised their followers that they could (should!) all thrive following stricter diets — the one who ate mostly bananas and claimed that amenorrhea was good, actually, comes to mind. Given that I was already watching food vlogs, I could’ve easily been more vulnerable and fallen victim to the more extremist influencers, thus harming my health. I know that it can happen, just like it happens to so many people on social media today.

And what is a celebrity if not the ultimate influencer?

It can be very lucrative, to step into the role of messiah to manipulate folks who were first attracted to an eccentric, sure, but mostly rational version of you. If you pace the shift subtly enough, most people might stick with you, recalling the trappings of your erstwhile legitimacy when they see you promote ivermectin as a COVID treatment.

So even though there is a sort of impulse to want to blame those who fall for these almost-comically obvious scams, Brand's schtick — itself years in the making — doesn't develop in a vacuum. It's been brewing for some time, taking advantage of celebrity and influencer culture, the under-regulation of social media and the wellness industry, a diminished trust in institutions, and the dramatic decline of media and digital literacy.

Sorry to bring this back to the elusive cancel culture, but I can’t help but think that it is happening because the canceling these celebrities complain about never actually takes place — all a scandal does is shift disgraced men from a mainstream audience to a new, more exploitable fan base.

The least we can do, in the absence of genuine accountability, is continue to call them out.

Today’s recommendation:

I’ve begun watching Slow Horses, a show that has once again led me to look for postings in Apple TV’s marketing department, because how did this show starring Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan’s husband Jack Lowden just wrap up its fourth season and I’m only now learning about it? A work-optional job at Apple TV, that’s what I need. Anyway, the show is great. A modern sort of noir — I’m really enjoying it.