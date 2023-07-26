Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

To exist in this world with even a modicum of awareness is a constant plague on the senses. To be weighed down by the knowledge that there are people whose entire purpose on this earth appears to consist of making it worse. There is a certain indignity in bearing witness to a billionaire's early/mid/late-life crises, in knowing there is nothing we can do to prevent their consequences.

I am talking, of course, about Elon Musk and his insistence on making his existence known to the world, by any means possible.

The other day, Twitter inexplicably changed its name to "X," an obsession of Musk's that goes all the way back to his beginnings as an already hairline-challenged man-child in Silicon Valley (likely place for him to be, etc.). In so doing, he is sabotaging the valuable name recognition the Twitter brand — deranged as it might be — has built over the last two decades. A business decision that only someone who doesn't take into account other people's opinions and counsel could have taken.

Even, maybe even especially, if we're working within the parameters set by a traditional capitalist structure — the idea that a company's management makes choices with the purpose of furthering shareholder value —, Musk's behavior over the last two months cannot be called anything but, at best, unreasonable, serving nothing and no one but his own ever-evolving whims.

The problem — one of — with Musk is that he so desperately wants to be thought of as cool by the very people who hate him and everything he stands for that he continually seeks attention with damaging, irrational decision-making. Like a teenager, he believes contrarianism alone makes an interesting personality. When he realizes that remains insufficient to attract the recognition he so craves, he is left to settle for the blind adoration of the incels in his underpaid employ and in his replies, sycophants who refuse to assess Musk and his value to society by anything other than the questionably-acquired zeros in his bank account. For him and for all of us forced to watch, it is deeply embarrassing.

Everyone involved with this should be embarrassed — I don’t often use the word puerile because of my self-imposed limits on pretension, but the behavior is puerile . A reminder that Musk et al. did not receive the permits to change the company’s name on the building when they began the process of removing “Twitter”, so as of the date of this newsletter, the writing on the wall says “er.”

Share

Because there should be safeguards in place — we, as a society, should not be obligated to deal with the long-term corrosive effects of someone's personal delusions just because they happened to be born to the owner of an emerald mine in Zambia.

Instead, this capitulation to Musk and his capricious nature — let us remember that his bid to buy Twitter was driven by id alone and he never expected it to go through — has seen the decline of a website that was one of the most useful aggregators of news on the Internet. Up until just a few months ago, Twitter was a platform that kept people informed by legitimate journalists all around the world. Now, it is run by bots and boring-but-unhinged people so longing for validation they are paying money for a blue checkmark on a dying website. I mean, I will not go on Threads or BlueSky because I cannot jump onto yet another platform, but man — we are living through some very nihilistic times. Nietzsche, I hate to say it, may have made a few points.

Some people are trying to attribute Musk's behavior to the effects of a mid-life crisis. Despite the title of this newsletter, I disagree with the charitable assessment. Far be it from me to defend a man, but calling Musk’s actions the result of a mid-life crisis is an affront to balding men with sports cars everywhere. It is an unwarranted stroke of generosity both towards someone who has been making bad business decisions for most of his adult life, and to rising life expectancies. If it is 2075 and Elon Musk is still a living member of society, something in the space-time continuum has gone very wrong indeed.

My mid-life crisis, in case a frame of reference is helpful, mainly involves a fervent desire to move to a sleepy little town and open a bar-coffee shop-bookstore that holds regular romance and mystery book clubs, but you don't see me ruining people's lives to achieve it. (Although maybe that's on me — maybe it would feel good to wreak havoc upon society for attention. Maybe I would thrive. Alas, my personal combination of deep laziness and a considerably more modest collection of commas in my bank account is incompatible with a serious dedication to antagonizing the world at large.)

p.s. I noticed, by-the-by, that news outlets continue to discuss quiet luxury. A reminder that if you are (or wish to become!) a paid subscriber, I wrote a piece about [the falsity of] quiet luxury back in May. In it, I excerpted a college paper I wrote several years ago, when my verbosity was even further unchecked and the concept of luxury, as it does now, fascinated me.

Thank you for reading! As always, you can find me on twitter, instagram, and tiktok. This newsletter is my pride and joy, with issues on topics like Taylor Swift’s PR machine, the submersible debacle, influencers and the strikes, a recent Roman Holiday rewatch, and my love for Past Lives (2023). It is updated twice a week, and includes one post a week for paid subscribers. If you enjoyed and would like to support my work, please consider becoming a subscriber. xx