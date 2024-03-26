The recent discourse on aging and looks and generations and botox and fillers and faces and wrinkles and skin has made me, predictably, feel insane.

If you've been lying underneath a larger rock than mine (if so, do let me know if there’s room for one more), then you won't know that on social media, a new phenomenon of who looks older, Gen Z or millennials has arisen to make everyone miserable. Good! I needed a new reason to hate the Internet and also, as a treat, myself.

Here is one of the formative videos (to the extent there are sides, btw, I'm on his):