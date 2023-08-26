Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! Out of all my ~content~, this newsletter is probably my favorite thing to do. If you enjoy it, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

I'm doing myself no favors when I tell you that the biggest event I ever won was probably my high school's Best Latin (like of the cogito ergo sum variety, not the Bad Bunny variety) Student (I have been very cool for a very long time). So while I can't really relate to the Spanish football (I can't say soccer today, I'm sorry, one offense at a time) team who won the Women's World Cup this past weekend, I can tell you I would've been rather upset had my principal decided to usurp my accomplishment by forcibly kissing me (for the sake of this increasingly-weak analogy, we are ignoring the age discrepancies of it all — pretend I was a very old high school sophomore) in front of a crowded, pimpled auditorium.

And yet! And yet! That is what the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, did this past Sunday. In front of a live audience of millions of people, to Jenni Hermoso. Without the faintest trace of shame or subsequent regret, Rubiales planted a kiss on the Spanish footballer — who had literally just won a World Cup final, mind you — as she was walking the obligatory line of congratulating leaders from Spain and FIFA.

The Spanish Women’s National Team squad, pictured, are on strike and threatened to resign should Rubiales not be removed from his post.

With the adrenaline rush following a World Cup victory and the pressure of a global stage, Hermoso did not outwardly react in real time as Rubiales — and this is the correct terminology — sexually assaulted her. It is likely that she temporarily compartmentalized the moment until she had time to process it. On Wednesday, Hermoso released a joint statement with the Spanish players’ union calling upon the Federation to respond appropriately to Rubiales’s improperiety. The Federation took no action, and indeed supported the President in his — incorrect — allegations of mutual consent. On Friday, after giving both Rubiales and the Federation almost a week to course-correct (more on this later), Hermoso released a longer statement asserting, in no uncertain terms, her absolute lack of consent to Rubiales's actions at the award ceremony.

I saw some people ask — well, why didn't she react adversely in the moment, instead of just moving on to the next person in line? (They say there no stupid questions, but every day, people prove otherwise.) I'll refer you to the adrenaline point above, but also: how? How do you propose she have reacted to the President of the organization she plays for, someone in a position of authority several levels above hers, inappropriately kissing her in the middle of a ceremony being watched by millions of people around the world, oh-so-casually stealing her well-earned protagonism for himself? It is not something she expected, I am sure, and we've seen how the world reacts to women reacting emotionally, even when warranted.

I don't mean to go on a little America-Ferrera-Barbie-Monologue tangent here, but women have been taught to under-react when we are uncomfortable, for fear of making others uncomfortable, of seeming difficult. For not playing along. So no, I am not surprised that it took Hermoso a few days to speak out. Our emotional reactions have to be planned and measured to have a chance of being taken seriously, and even then (see below), we subject ourselves to the possibility of retaliation.

There is, of course, no rational or correct way to react to sexual assault, because it is not something that should happen in the first place. When we focus on the appropriateness of someone's reaction to being assaulted, we are not only engaging in victim-blaming and in irrelevant discourse, we are also missing the only questions that matter: why did it take place? And why did the perpetrator, in this case, feel emboldened to behave as he did in a public forum?

The answer, at least in (large) part, is FIFA. An organization that is rotten to the core and whose rot trickles down (Reaganomics wishes) to each of its member states. Shamelessness has long been FIFA's approach to all things, and the expectation is that wrongdoing will not only be permitted, will not only be tolerated, but it will be celebrated.

On Friday, Rubiales gave a speech to a crowded auditorium of mostly men in which he truculently declared that he would not resign, as many have called him to. The audience? Cheered. Applauded. Among the Rubiales supporters in the crowd were Jorge Vilda and Luis de la Fuente — the national team’s women’s and men’s coaches, respectively. Is it still surprising that it took Hermoso a few days to release a full statement?

Following an occurrence of even documented sexual assault, the rule of thumb somehow remains to question the victim instead of holding the perpetrator accountable. Most men will support his fellow man and simply unsee evidence before ever supporting a woman.

Because what did the Spanish Football Federation do, instead of terminating Rubiales upon (1) videographic proof of the unwanted kiss and (2) Hermoso's statement of categorical non-consent of the same? They threatened legal action against Hermoso for "lying about the kiss," further stating that the evidence was "conclusive" in favor of Rubiales, and reminded the Federation's (female) players, who are on strike until Rubiales is removed from his post, that they are contractually obligated to participate in matches if so called by the organization.

Audacity is not a strong enough word.

Friday evening, FIFA announced Rubiales's suspension. I hope the Spanish organization is embarrassed — any time FIFA shows you up, from any sort of HR- or moral-perspective, should be cause for deep humiliation. But let us not kid ourselves. Do not allow FIFA to delude you into believing they are in possession of any sort of higher moral ground.

The embrace of close personal friends Luis Rubiales and Gianni Infantino, 2018. (Photo: Marca)

FIFA is saving face. I am relieved they have suspended Rubiales, and I am glad they've opened an investigation into his behavior, but the hypocrisy is not lost on me. It is in large part FIFA's historic and ongoing example that has allowed people like Rubiales to not just find employment in football, but thrive in its hostile culture. Just a week ago, ahead of the World Cup Final match, FIFA President Gianni Infantino (he who was UEFA's top lawyer when scandal unfolded at FIFA ... make of that what you will!) declared that women should "pick the right battles ... to convince us, men, what we have to do," as regards women's equality in football.

Again, this was at a press conference for the Women's World Cup. If this is how FIFA's President expresses himself publicly — putting the onus of equality squarely on the shoulders of women, as if we're in a position to exact equality from the very men in power who tell us to pick our battles —, let us imagine the content of his private conversations. Those with his friend Luis Rubiales, perhaps, who Infantino has unironically described as "honest, hard-working, and brave" (I am translating but not, unfortunately for all parties involved, paraphrasing). Do you think in all of their little tête-à-têtes, they were discussing their respect for women?

If only FIFA and its affiliates were willing to extend the same trust to women’s video-backed allegations that they do to VAR. Wouldn’t that be nice.

Thank you for reading!