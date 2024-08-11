Listen, I did not expect to be here either. I expected to ignore that movie, just like I've ignored that lady's books. It Ends with Us (2024) and I would pass like two ships in the night, utterly unaware of each other.

But then.

Drama.

Everyone here already knows that celebrity delusion is my little siren call. And I am too afflicted by August's malaise to ignore such an opportunity. As of today, I don’t even have the Olympics as a source of distraction.

Because this developing saga has everything: controversial source material, Hugh Jackman, a domestic violence romantic drama press tour being used as the marketing backdrop for Blake Lively's new haircare line, Ryan Reynolds rewriting scripts, alleged delusion, and snarky directors.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are currently promoting Deadpool & Wolverine as well. I won’t even get into that. (Getty Images)

And actually thank God, because this may not be on Don't Worry Darling's level, but it'll do. We needed this.

