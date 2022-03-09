Maybe it’s the Pisces in me, but there’s something about March that makes me want to be obnoxious. “But Clara, you’re annoying year-round.” So true. But I really lean into it in March. Hence this newsletter. Welcome!

To be clear, these people are fans

Still, it’s a comfort to know that so matter how annoying I am, I will truly never compare to the cast of Love is Blind Season 2. Spoilers ahead, I guess. To those of you who have already heard many of my LIB2 thoughts on Instagram and TikTok and Twitter, I apologize. I was two weeks late to this season, and I overcompensated for my delay with overzealous enthusiasm, sharing my reactions on instagram in an almost compulsive manner (au revoir to the several people who unfollowed me, honestly I get it).

Sure, we can all agree that Shayne and Shake were the top-billing villains, but let’s not let that distract us from the rest of the cast. I couldn’t relate to a single person on this show. Even the allegedly “normal” couples (Nick and Danielle??? ok lol) were, to me, the least relatable people on the planet (however, Danielle asking Nick if he was prepared for her friends to break his kitchen table? The height of comedy, I’ll think about it forever).

Immediately no

Everything these people said over the course of 11 episodes is of course insane (when Mallory said she was a guy’s girl and wanted someone to go to the game with? Reader, today is International Women’s Day, and I can tell you I gasped), but few things confuse me more than grown adults calling someone their “best friend” a week into meeting them. It’s giving summer camp. I’m not even gonna get into Shaina not believing in evolution, because the real travesty was Kyle proposing after she revealed that tidbit (“are we gonna let that stop us?” ummm yes Kyle, you should absolutely let that stop you).

Happy Birthday to this Meme and the Start of My Tiktok Career

This week was the anniversary of Oprah borrowing a neighbor’s Santa Barbara backyard to interview Meghan & Harry, an historic event that enthralled us all and prompted the start of my PR career (note: I am not actually in PR, an industry that has my undying respect, I’m just very good at being fake). I will not share that first tiktok here because I embarrass myself enough as it is, but just know that it is there.

I Care about Many Things

Abbott Elementary - This mockumentary-style show, set in a Philly elementary school and created by internet star and comedic genius Quinta Brunson, is perfect. It’s currently on hiatus aka the perfect time to catch up if you haven’t started.

The Parisian Agency - There is nothing I find more fascinating than unattainable real estate. Combine it with an attractive and charming family who is French but not in an annoying way? Turn it up and put those subtitles on.

The Gilded Age - This is actually interesting only in the way it is simply, unfortunately, so boring, but I continue to watch because the combination of Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, and Carrie Coon is unmissable. Louisa Jacobson, ultimate nepotism baby, was certainly a choice to play the cheeky (I think that’s the goal) ingenue.

The Worst Person in the World - I saw this Norwegian movie in the theater a few weeks ago. It was romantic, desperate, and visually gorgeous. It’s making me want to get bangs and I can’t wait to see it again.

Labor Movement - A lot of things are terrible at the moment, and I’m not trying to be all “good news only” because ew, but I do think the rise of unions and growing significance of the labor movement is something to celebrate.

The Batman Press Tour - I haven’t seen The Batman yet, but I don’t see how it can be better than the Zoë and Robert press tour. Hot people doing hot people things!

Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along - I love this so much. I think anyone who survives the kind of childhood fame the Harry Potter kids experienced and chooses, over and over again, to do musical theater? We have no choice but to stan, etc.

If you made it this far, thank you so much for reading. Let me know what you think!