I've been writing this piece for weeks — every time I think I get somewhere, I become distracted by some tragedy, personal or global, or by some fun diversion, and then I think, well, there simply must be time for diversions. I always feel so much more self-conscious about my not-strictly-pop-culture work. So it's taken some time for this one to see the light. I hope you’ll allow me a brief pop culture interlude to discuss social media, audiences, and the breadth of influencers’ permitted opinions.

Not for the first time, though, I feel like I need to carry out a wee disclaimer. Most of you know me from my ~content~ on TikTok and Instagram, and indeed I think that is how the vast majority of you here found my newsletter (thank you!). So it would not be inaccurate to include me in the influencer/content creator bucket, and I'm aware that is how a lot of people may perceive me. I don’t begrudge it! It makes sense. All of this to say: biases — I have them!

It does not make me impervious to having a variety of little (well-informed) opinions outside of pop culture. Because like all of you, I don’t just exist online.

There is an interesting phenomenon that takes place on social media every time there is any sort of global crisis which would benefit from increased awareness, and we’ve seen it play out over the last two months. Creators with large platforms — follower counts in the hundreds of thousands to millions of people — may first wonder if they are allowed to speak out on a subject of which they are not known experts. But this is not about beauty/pop culture/comedy/food — what will people say? As if to carve out a niche on social media is to declare yourself ignorant and uncaring, now and forever, of every other subject.

And then, if they do decide to speak, to put forth something resembling an outlook — even when informed, careful, cautious, and using the most nuanced of language so as to alienate as few people as possible, because likability and relatability is the key to influencing, no? — they will be barraged with comments from strangers telling them to "let the experts speak." (Never mind that often, the views that influencers are amplifying are those of the experts.)

Both of these notions — that influencers/content creators should only speak on that which made them famous, and that they are besieged by ignorance and a general lack of interest — are based on jarringly flawed, and frankly insulting, premises.

I am not denying that influencers, like many people, sometimes speak out of turn, paying little regard to either truth or the power of their platform. But there is a sort of Stupid Until Proven Smart presumption that seems to uniquely apply to this industry. And while a bit of Classic Misogyny is certainly one of the causes (most influencers/content creators being women), I don’t believe it tells us the whole story.

The idea that Online People, by virtue of creating in the ephemeral space that is social media, exist in a vacuum, is of course mistaken. Not a single one of us exists in isolation from our neighbors. It is wildly disingenuous to pretend that just because I, for instance, use a lot of my space (one I'm very grateful for!) on social media to discuss pop culture and its tangents, I am ignorant of everything else that happens around me. Because if my platform of hundreds of thousands of people is so weakly held that I can only discuss the royal family, Taylor Swift, and Selling Sunset, then what is the point? It is offensive both to me and to my audience of fellow well-rounded individuals.

I started posting videos on TikTok in 2021 — certain people's understanding appears to be that before then and certainly since, I did not take classes, read books, travel, meet new people, or undertake any learning whatsoever. My existence, in their eyes, is limited to phone screens. If it was not shared on social media, then it did not take place. Luckily, I, like most Online People, am not a figment of artificial intelligence: I am a real person with real-life experiences that have informed my evolving perspective and opinions on matters beyond pop culture. For some, that seems to be a difficult and confusing proposition.

Because apparently, once someone becomes an Online Person, that is all they've ever been, and all they ever can be. The timeline of their lives is collapsed to solely include the years spent Influencing/Creating. What a silly, silly thing. Because what does this do? It teaches us that to exist in this vacuum is not only normal, but expected. It makes us resistant to navigating new subjects and appreciating different points of view. It forces into silence those who enjoy the privilege of a large audience and would otherwise have the capacity to amplify marginalized and underrepresented voices. We censor ourselves before other people can do it for us.

I hate to bring up anti-intellectualism, because I know we've gone on and on about it over the last few years. But this idea that to express curiosity about topics not strictly related to what we do for a living, indeed to tie all learning to the possibility of profitability, is not only insane, it is also making us stupid. To push people into ever-narrowing silos where they can only speak earnestly and eloquently about one or two subjects is to impose single-dimensionality onto humanity, which by definition requires breadth, not narrowness.

Sorry to sound like a Renaissance philosopher for a second, but the seeking of knowledge — and in turn, of understanding — should be the whole point of our existence. To ignore this breeds a sort of easy contentment, yes, but it also draws an ever-shrinking bubble around us. We are evolving in such a way that allows us to relate only to those of us who look like us, live like us, and have had the same upbringing as us. It’s bleak.

Increasingly, folks are communicating and sharing more of their opinions online rather than in person. Whether that is a good thing is a different discussion, but to dismiss someone solely on the basis of their Being Online is reductive, at best, when that is one of the few means of communication left open to us. And yes, this is a little bit about me because I did not spend 19 years in school and get called a nerd for a solid 15 of those only to get called an influencer (derogatory) on the internet by middle-aged men whose idea of an erudite thinker is Malcolm Gladwell.

I am frustrated by what feels like a continuing pull toward willful ignorance. But it is not just about me — it is about all of us. There is no shame in learning, in changing your mind, in expressing your well-informed thoughts and listening to those of others, in broadening your horizons. Curiosity is a virtue. There is no need to step into a box that other people built for you.

