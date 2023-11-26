Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Happy Sunday Scaries to all who celebrate! I’ve already started working on my little newsletter holiday project I announced on the last post — you can read about it here if you’re curious.

But today, can we quickly discuss one Matthew Rife? He is a man who calls himself a comedian (as a reminder, someone whose job is to make people laugh). Netflix recently released his comedy special Natural Selection (Darwin is in shambles), and there was backlash, which is what they call it now when a comedian is not funny and has to rely on low-grade shock value instead of humor. Tragic.

If you were previously unaware of his existence, first of all, congratulations for creating an algorithm devoid of pale approximations to comedy. I commend you. Second of all — below is what he now looks like (more on that later), in the form of one of his pinned TikTok videos.

Did you laugh? I am genuinely asking. Please advise. I suppose it's a relatively tame one from Rife, a person who, armed with little but a new bottom half of his face, relies on the notion of political correctness as a cheap (new jawlines are expensive!) alternative to actual jokes. From these crowdwork videos he posts on social media, he has received a not insignificant amount of traction and success (as measured, naturally, by viewcounts).

Through his interactions with the audience, Rife manages to extract some comedy-adjacent content that occasionally give the appearance of charm, sometimes even talent, when posted in thirty-second clips on TikTok. Alas — without the crowdwork, as is the case in Natural Selection, he is just a 28-year-old man talking about how attractive he apparently is (see the video below from a prior special, which also showcases his unexplainable and weird blaccent) and attempting to tell jokes that crash long before landing.

I am loath, honestly, to add to the discussion of this man, because I know that narcissism thrives in headlines. But I do believe in calling people out. It is an integral part of every community. I know that Shame Works, because it often works on me — it is a useful tool for anyone whose work requires and generates an audience.

To that effect, below is the start of Rife's Netflix special. This is a joke — I am being sooo generous with my word choice here — that he very clearly made in an attempt to shock people into (1) believing he's funny and (2) writing about him. 50% isn't bad!

Rife begins by telling a story about a time he and a friend went to a restaurant in Baltimore and the hostess greeting them had a black eye. When his friend expressed pity for her, commenting that they should’ve put her in the kitchen, “where nobody has to see her face,” Rife’s punchline was “Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.” (Slate)

Get it? It's a domestic violence joke. Can you successfully joke about serious, even painful, things? Of course you can! There are only two requirements: (1) be funny and (2) punch up instead of down. Sadly, Rife is oh-for-two on this one. He explains the joke to the audience (always a good sign), telling them he was "testing the waters" to see "how fun" the crowd would be. The cooler they were with a [bad] domestic violence joke, you see, the more fun they would be. Boy math!!!

Much of Rife’s content, in addition to lacking the humor that is typically considered a necessary component of comedy, relies on tropes and stereotypes of the racist, homophobic, and mysoginist variety (in his xenophobia if in nothing else, Rife embraces diversity).

Those whose comedy relies on jokes about minority groups or at marginalized people's expense always posit that they are being controversial, that they are saying the things no one else has the courage to say. But what they are really courting is not controversy, it is incompetence. There is little skill in regurgitating the status quo on a brightly lit stage. It might be the least controversial thing there is. And yet, if you don’t find their comedy funny, they’ll tell you it’s because you don’t get it — you’re too politically correct. But it is not shocking and it is not bold to make fun of the people who society already punishes and derides. There is nothing revelatory there. It's lazy and it's mean, and worst of all from someone whose job it supposedly is to make others laugh, it’s not even funny.

You cannot tell me this man does not look computer-generated. (Photo: Netflix)

Here is the thing about Matt Rife: he has bravely convinced people he is attractive (even though he has, at best, AI-face), and as such his fanbase has historically been composed mostly of women. (This post is already too unwieldy to begin a tangent on internalized misogyny, but just know that I’m thinking it!) Rife claims he "got hot" as he got older, in the same way I suddenly "got straight teeth" after three years of braces. But who am I to lay bare people's delusions about jaw fillers? By all means, delude away! That is not the problem. The problem is that now, when he is trying to Go Mainstream with his Netflix comedy special, Rife is discarding the very women who built him the platform that made the Netflix special possible.

This is what happens: when someone, usually a man, is seeking higher levels of fame, they decide to court the support and admiration of those whose opinion society deems most valuable — other men. How do they do this? By putting women and other marginalized groups down. It’s a tried and tested formula! The scientific method is vindicated! Isolate an already-disadvantaged group to gain the favor of the ruling class. It’s not a Rife original, he is just the latest to loudly attempt it.

I realize that I create comedy-adjacent ~content~ on TikTok, so forgive any cannibalizing tendencies here, but my conclusion is that many of these social media comedians care about being famous much more than they care about being funny. It is the only possible explanation for the shocking absence of humor. The goal is not to be considered good, but to be talked about. It is true that every performer seeks attention, but it is different here — attention is the end, not the means thereto. The development of skill or craft is incidental to attention, instead of the reason for it. So success, when reached, is empty and ephemeral.

As is the case for much of White Man Comedy these days, this subgenre of comedy is a views game. It encourages people to be as offensive as possible, frothing at the mouth for “cancelation,” just so they can be the Internet's Main Character for a few days — whether as antagonist or protagonist, they do not care. I would not be surprised if Rife were name-searching himself on Twitter right now, gleeful with every new tweet and article written about him.

Because how did Rife respond to the backlash over the domestic violence joke? By taking aim at another marginalized group — the disabled community — and suggesting that those who had a problem with his comedy needed a helmet to protect their heads against seizures and head trauma. Truly, respectfully, the laziest attempt at a joke I've heard since middle school, because it is humor that can only appeal to pre-teens in 2004. As a reminder, this is a 28-year-old man. He has paid taxes for a long time. He has been able to rent a car in all 50 states for years now. He remembers probably remembers Limewire. His immaturity would be sad if he weren't so well-compensated for it.

Listen, I’m not naïve. I know that people with a certain je ne sais quoi (except that je sais — c’est privilège) are often elevated beyond their level of skill or talent. That is to be expected. It does not mean, however, that those who do reach this outsized success should feel comfortable there. I don’t see the value to be gained from normalizing bad jokes. Comedy at the expense of women and domestic violence survivors, from a 28-year-old teenage man who looks like an agent at the Oppenheim Group? To criticize someone like that is not only my pleasure, it is my mission — I am honored to accept it.

