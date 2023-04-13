I, like almost everyone you know, am watching Succession. I love Succession. I could talk about Succession for the entirety of a lengthy dinner party and still feel the need to send several "ps omg also!" texts when I got home. Each scene from this show has ingrained itself into the recesses of my mind, and I overthink approximately every line of dialog…
