I would like to discuss Stanley cups — specifically, the collection and accumulation and yes, consumption, of the same — with you.

For the uninitiated, this is what a Stanley cup looks like:

I should’ve picked a less cute design for my point to better come across, but alas. (Photo: Stanley website )

It doesn't resemble a Dutch tulip, and yet. (I apologize for inviting Econ 101 (?) to the table, but we're all serious people here, are we not?) As it turns out, tulipmania was actually less corrosive and systemically detrimental than we were led to believe in our college classes, but the phenomenon still works for our purposes. Why? Because, according to the Smithsonian:

All the outlandish stories of economic ruin, of an innocent sailor thrown in prison for eating a tulip bulb, of chimney sweeps wading into the market in hopes of striking it rich—those come from propaganda pamphlets published by Dutch Calvinists worried that the tulip-propelled consumerism boom would lead to societal decay.

(The emphasis, of course, is mine.) Not to be dramatic, but I fear the Calvinists tried to warn us about Stanley cups. As usual, we did not listen.

Let me back up, in case you have been living less onlinely than I have. Stanley cups — specifically, the Quencher model — have enjoyed a Jeremy Allen White-esque surge in popularity that is, I'll be completely honest with you, slightly concerning. Over the last five years, people have become avid collectors of the item and its corresponding accessories. Last week, for instance, people camped outside Target to get their hands on the Stanley x Starbucks Quenchers. It is baffling, and for further background I found this to be an illuminating and comprehensive recap on the Rise of the Cup.

The below is one of the thousands of Stanley-adjacent videos on TikTok, which also revealed to me the existence of "WaterTok," a discovery I will be processing for days to come.

As a reminder, this is a reusable tumbler. By virtue of its very clear purpose, a person should only require one, two, max. The whole point of these, in theory, is to reduce waste. Instead, we are seeing multi-colored collections boasting dozens of these giant cups, alongside a vast ensemble of various accoutrements. Maybe it is because the older I get, the less things I want to buy, but yes, I do find the needless accumulation of these items a fairly clear sign of our society’s push to hyperconsumerism.

And no, the concern does not stem from the mostly-female clientele of these specific cups, as some have begun to imply. It is frankly bizarre, not to mention exhausting, to pretend that any and all criticism of a cultural phenomenon that involves women is always, necessarily, prompted by sexism. Oh, but you wouldn't call it out if it were men doing this—babes, I promise you I would. I call out and make fun of men's behavior on an incredibly regular basis and will continue to do so. Stanley cups have little to do with feminism and almost everything to do with — sorry! — capitalism.

Because we are all buying too many things, and whether something is purchased by or for men or women does not alter the end result of over/conspicuous consumption. The act of a woman purchasing a product does not on its own make the act or the product feminist, and I feel like we’re losing the plot when I see people argue otherwise. But through careful marketing and some degree of luck, products like Stanley cups gain popularity and become unlikely status symbols, and all of a sudden people lose all sense and sanity.

For example:

No particular shade to this person, this is just the tweet I saw most often but there were multiple similar ones. (Tweet via @CarissasNewLife)

The above user is not the only one who's made this argument, and I understand the motivation. But to call this an attack on women is to tie — if not to require — the consumption of products (products purposely marketed toward women!) to feminism. And the thing is, neither girlhood nor womanhood are defined or determined by our Target shopping carts; they are not metrics to be met via the makeup we own or the accessories we buy for our reusable water bottles.

I understand, though, why so many people would believe something akin to the above tweet. Marketing, after all, both fabricates and relies on the belief. This notion of consumption — not of relationships, of community, of experiences, but of products — as the ultimate arbiter of femininity and womanhood. So that then, when someone is critical of the outsized amounts of stuff we’ve all acquired — because who needs fifteen Stanley Quenchers, sixty-three shades of lipstick, or thirty perfume bottles that are bound to go bad before they're used up —, they are told that the object of their criticism is not capitalism run amok, but a woman's interest, so how dare you question it. An interest that, mind you, was nearly wholly manufactured by a marketing campaign and that is dependent on continued expenditure. What a peculiar and feeble expression of feminism.

It is frustrating, at best, to watch the very concept of feminism be sacrificed at the altar of profits, although of course I used to buy into it, too. As a teenager, I would watch hours upon hours of strangers' "makeup collection" YouTube videos and truly believe that my life would not be complete until I acquired at least a fraction of these colossal collections, held in tall drawer units in pretty suburban bedrooms. I wish someone had gently told me I was being insane.

As girls, this is what we're led to believe — just one more lipstick, one more cleanser, one more nail polish, and now — one more Stanley cup. If it sounds ridiculous, it's because it is, and once I got a little older, I realized that actually, I did not need four Urban Decay Naked Palettes and every eyeshadow shade of brown MAC had ever made. It’s liberating, to understand that the purchase of something won’t deliver you Perfect Girlhood/Womanhood. (

frequently writes about this in a less anecdotal, smarter fashion and you should subscribe to

if haven’t already!)

To act as though scrutinizing a phenomenon that encourages and breeds such hyperconsumerism is sexist is offensively simplistic. We’re smarter than that.

I’m not even talking about the teenagers buying these cups. Their brains are still developing, and that’s fine. But the rest of us — let’s be the adults I know we can be. We should be able to recognize what amounts to Very Good Marketing being used to drive unhealthy levels of conspicuous consumption so that we may identify each other as The Kind of People Who Can Buy Multiple Stanleys —a sign to our chosen cohort(s) that we are well-hydrated and financially stable. It’s not sexist to call out wasteful behavior from companies and consumers alike.

