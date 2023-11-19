Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

(Scroll to the bottom of this post for a holiday-inspired announcement/gift of sorts!)

It has been a whole month and a half since I've written about Taylor Swift. For ninety-plus days, we have witnessed the burgeoning romance of Swift and Travis Kelce, [now-]famously the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. I remain steadfast in my refusal to learn the intricacies of American football, but I also know that with each day that passes, the NFL lights a candle thanking their luck and praying for Taylor Swift's continuing association with the very problematic organization.

Over the last week, Kelce's decades-old tweets (from about 2009-2011) have been going viral for their pleasant, low-stakes, and mostly (there are some problematic ones that have not made their way to virality) inoffensive nature. It takes so little for an already-famous man to beat expectations. All he has to do is not be an absolute asshole. The bar continues its swift descent to the ground.

Unfortunately, this was also me all of senior year.

Did I laugh? Yes, of course I did. There is little to find funny these days, so I laughed! It is rare to go back to someone's origins on the Internet and find mostly banal tweets. Banal is good. Banal is great!

And to be honest, to the extent she’s not promoting or platforming someone with clearly problematic and publicly stated views and opinions, I don’t particularly care who Swift dates. It’s not really our business, except that, due to her level of fame and the publicity that surrounds her romantic endeavors, every new pursuit is inevitably and quickly followed by a Discourse that trickles down to the rest of us: What is the best kind of person to date?