stop pretending that therapy alone makes people Good
on jonah hill and covert abuse
Jul 10
•
Clara
104
colleen ballinger, the clown who got canceled
perhaps social media needs more accountability
Jul 7
•
Clara
65
to all the books (and movies, and tv shows) i've loved before
a little may-june recap
Jul 4
•
Clara
52
June 2023
on being an immigrant
or: i watched PAST LIVES and it destroyed me a little
Jun 30
•
Clara
52
at SHEIN, even morals come cheap
i cannot stop thinking about this
Jun 26
•
Clara
117
billionaires keep ruining my day
they bribe justices now, don't they?
Jun 24
•
Clara
53
leave her (the ocean) alone
the orcas keep trying to tell us
Jun 20
•
Clara
127
goodreads strikes again
on elizabeth gilbert's capitulation to ignorance (sorry)
Jun 17
•
Clara
60
the duggars, cults, and a network's complicity
i have been disturbed
Jun 13
•
Clara
76
aesthetics are nice but they're not essential
let's be normal about routines
Jun 9
•
Clara
47
my sincere congratulations to taylor swift's pr team
well done, etc.
Jun 6
•
Clara
64
ok fine let's look forward to things
to a tepidly hopeful summer
Jun 2
•
Clara
32
