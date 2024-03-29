It is time, once again, for my favorite kind of newsletter! The five things/people/shows/movies/books/moments that didn't make me want to erase myself from the Internet! And it's the fifth installment, too — not my favorite number, but I won't deny the symmetry of it.

Happy Friday! Happy almost-end-of-March! I'll be soooo honest with you, this has not been a fun month for me. I've been tired, disappointed, and worst of all, my face has looked weird in a way I can't fully explain (you know what I mean). I have, however, read (and written! but that is neither here nor there) a great deal, eaten a lot of pasta, hung out with friends and by myself in bars and coffee shops, and seen good movies. A life is lived even when it's not fun! See below!

1. Speaking of good movies, I saw Perfect Days in theaters a few weeks ago. And boy, did it make me feel lonely for a brief moment! It was such a beautiful movie about the (very) solitary life of a man who cleans public toilets in Tokyo. A film about the beauty of routine and simplicity, sure, but also one that gently pokes at the things we miss when we prioritize the pristineness of a simple life over the sometimes-messier (but often more rewarding) goals of community and companionship. A reminder to make more room for the unexpected in your life. Perfect Days is streaming now — take a couple of hours to watch it!

2. I think, in the next few years, we're going to start hearing a lot of uncomfortable stories from the children of influencer families who were made to work against their will and without compensation. To that effect, I found this Cosmopolitan piece from Fortesa Latifi illuminating; and of course, I've been listening to Wondery's The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke, about a mega momfluencer I frankly did not know existed until she was arrested for child abuse last year. It's all a bit blood-curdling, to be completely honest, and being more aware of the phenomenon has made me re-examine my own social media consumption.

I won't write here about the books I've read recently because I just did a March round-up a couple of weeks ago, but check that out if you've a hankering for semi-existential books!

3. There've been so many cool and interesting and fun pieces from my fellow newsletter-havers. A few I've read and loved, by all means a non-exhaustive list: after this month, I kinda never want to talk about Kate Middleton ever again, but

's

was a fascinating read; I watched

Had Feelings about it, and then read

's marvelous piece on Bella Baxter's definition of beauty,

;

took me

to my traumatic middle school reads (Caroline B. Cooney, anyone?) with

; at a time of semi-crippling doubt,

inspired me with

; and

made me angry (righteously and in the best way) with

.

Poor Things,back

4. Deeper! Well!!! I have singing along to Kacey Musgraves since I was a wee undergrad and she was going around singing same trailer diiiiffferent paark, and with each new album I become a bigger fan. People keep comparing this album to Golden Hour, just like they did with star-crossed, but! Deeper Well is a different concept, for a woman at a different point in her life. Sorry to be Vulnerable on Main, but with each new listen, I grow more hopeful. About what, I don't know! But it's lovely nevertheless. Honorable mention: the beautiful Bright Future from Adrianne Lenker (full disclosure: if you're not yet depressed, this album will get you there — with melodious efficiency!).

5. I've waxed poetic about the genius of Derry Girls many, many times, so you can imagine how thrilled I was when I heard that its creator Lisa McGee has a new series, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, coming soon(ish) to Netflix. I may have squealed when I found out. In the meantime, I have been rewatching the Twilight movies — iconic in every way.

